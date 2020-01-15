Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

