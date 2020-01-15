Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $159.91 and a 52 week high of $221.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

