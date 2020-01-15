Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $319.55 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

