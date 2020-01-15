Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 141,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $120.53 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

