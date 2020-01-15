Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

