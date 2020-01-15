Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

