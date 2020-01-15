Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,080,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.