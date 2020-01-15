Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,771 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after purchasing an additional 568,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,735 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

