Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 8,369 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 42,634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,979,695 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $612,808.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

