Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 870 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $100,400,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.21 and a twelve month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.