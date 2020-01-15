Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $453,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

