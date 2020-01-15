Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 7,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

