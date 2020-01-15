Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $158.16 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.