Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,843 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for about 3.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 2.51% of Reading International worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 527,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter. Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%.

RDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

