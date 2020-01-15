Ready Capital Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $810.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

