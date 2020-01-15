Ready Capital’s (RC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.63 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $810.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.