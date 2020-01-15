Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 202,745 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 857,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,292. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

