Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 134.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 131,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

