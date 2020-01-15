Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN):

1/14/2020 – Lakeland Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

1/7/2020 – Lakeland Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

12/31/2019 – Lakeland Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Lakeland Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

12/18/2019 – Lakeland Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,990. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

