Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX):

1/8/2020 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

1/4/2020 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

1/1/2020 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

12/17/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Northwest Pipe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Northwest Pipe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Northwest Pipe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,167. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $314.83 million, a P/E ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $797,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.