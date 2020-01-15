Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oil States International (OIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oil States International (NYSE: OIS):

1/9/2020 – Oil States International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

1/6/2020 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Oil States International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

12/24/2019 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Oil States International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

OIS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 281,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,438. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Oil States International Inc alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oil States International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.