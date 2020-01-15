Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Earns Sell Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,189 ($81.41) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,087.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,168.94.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.