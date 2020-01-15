Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $180,957.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

