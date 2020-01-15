RedFOX Labs Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $67,725.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00600432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00164832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00116735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000318 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

