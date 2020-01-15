Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 26.1% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $157,276.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,490,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

