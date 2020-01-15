Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.61.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.00. 29,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,950. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

