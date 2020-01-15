Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Shares of RF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 12,845,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,570,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

