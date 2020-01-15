Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $140.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

