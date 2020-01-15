Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,274,000 after acquiring an additional 863,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,522,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,949 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,495,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

