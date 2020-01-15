Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.