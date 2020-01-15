Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $346,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,320,000 after buying an additional 657,624 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after buying an additional 633,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $132.05 and a one year high of $167.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

