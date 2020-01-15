Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

