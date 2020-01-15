Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $6.33 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 6.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.34% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 186.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

