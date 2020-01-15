Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 451,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Eagle Bulk Shipping makes up 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 780,881 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 27,034,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 45.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,606 shares of company stock worth $145,163. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

