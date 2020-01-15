Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,237,000 after acquiring an additional 105,564 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $178.36 and a 12-month high of $219.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

