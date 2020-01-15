Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 11,263 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7976 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

