Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases Shares of 22,473 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after buying an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,120,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,350,000 after buying an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.