Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

NYSE MMC opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

