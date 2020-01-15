Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

