Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $257.81 and a 1-year high of $328.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.44 and a 200 day moving average of $303.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

