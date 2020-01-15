Remme (REM) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Remme has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $275,738.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kuna, IDEX and DEx.top.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit, Tidex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

