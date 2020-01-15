Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a PE ratio of -112.43 and a beta of -0.02. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Get Repay alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,515,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.