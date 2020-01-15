Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 10th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,076 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Republic Services worth $112,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. 1,717,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

