Request 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142,122.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Binance, Coineal and DDEX. Request has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $142,122.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00036581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05980809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128528 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, COSS, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Bitbns, CoinPlace, Coineal, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, IDEX, WazirX, KuCoin, DDEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

