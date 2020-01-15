Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 15th (ARDS, BPMUF, CALB, CDE, CLPBY, COE, DYNT, EDPFY, ERJ, EVH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.