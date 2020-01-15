Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corus Entertainment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$377.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.15 million.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

