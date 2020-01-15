Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.35.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $460.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$67,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,327 shares in the company, valued at C$686,735.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

