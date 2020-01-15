Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyrusOne Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

Shares of CONE opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

