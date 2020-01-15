Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (ADYEN, AFYA, AOX, BARC, BNP, CBK, CEC1, CS, DAL, EAT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 15th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €650.00 ($755.81) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.70 ($20.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $119.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.70 ($6.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $126.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $72.00 to $77.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $149.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $470.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $137.00 to $140.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €129.00 ($150.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €39.40 ($45.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $155.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $645.00 to $685.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $157.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 400 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

