Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 15th (B4B3, BEI, BLND, BN, BOO, CHG, CPI, DFS, DLN, DUE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 15th:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €14.70 ($17.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €13.30 ($15.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37). Bank of America Corp currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16). The firm currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.80 ($19.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corp from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €380.00 ($441.86) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 93 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paypoint (LON:PAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €169.00 ($196.51) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corp from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

